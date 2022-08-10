Fairway Police remind residents to lock car doors after 3 vehicles stolen over weekend

Fairway Police are investigating at least three car thefts and some other auto burglaries that occurred over the weekend, according to Chief J.P. Thurlo.

What we know: The thefts and break-ins all occurred either late on Friday night, Aug. 5, or early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to investigators.

As of Tuesday, Thurlo said two of the three stolen cars had been recovered — and he anticipated the third to be recovered soon.

One resident’s experience: Aaron Weber, a Fairway resident who lives near 62nd and Fontana streets, says he woke up to both of his cars missing on Saturday.

Weber said after the initial shock, he immediately called 911.

He said Fairway used to be a place where unlocked car doors weren’t an issue, but he worries that is increasingly no longer the case.

What he said: “I can understand, I can see it’s desperate times and people might think, ‘Oh, Fairway,’” Weber said. “But this isn’t rich Fairway, this is blue collar Fairway. Everyone on [my] block is decidedly blue collar.”

How they were found: Weber told the Post he was able to track the location of one of the two vehicles with a GPS app on his smartphone. That vehicle was eventually found near 30th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

In an email follow-up, Weber confirmed to the Post that his partner’s car was also recovered later Tuesday evening.

Weber said that car was recovered near 119th Street and State Line Road.

Zooming out: There have been approximately 18 car thefts in Fairway so far this year, Thurlo said.

Almost all of these thefts have occurred with vehicles that were either left unlocked, with keys left in the vehicle or with their engines running outside, he said.

Thurlo confirmed for the Post that he does believe car thefts are on the rise in Fairway.

“Please, obviously, lock everything,” he said. “We do have extra patrols and we’re adapting to this crime trend with manpower.”

The upshot: Fairway Police have released the following messaging about car theft prevention several times this year already:

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Thurlo did not believe there was a rise in car thefts in Fairway. This was a miscommunication. Thurlo does believe there is a rise in car thefts in Fairway.