Cosmo Burger, serving smash burgers and cocktails, now open at Lenexa Public Market

Cosmo Burger, which has quickly built up a loyal following fulfilling online orders only at its flagship Waldo location, officially began grilling last week as the newest tenant at Lenexa Public Market.

What is Cosmo Burger? Cosmo Burger’s menu offers both real beef and Beyond meat smash burgers, tater tots and seasonal craft cocktails.

It was named one of Feast magazine’s best new restaurants in Kansas City in 2021.

Chef Jacob Kruger says he has always loved smash burgers, where the patties are smashed to a flatter shape on the grill.

What he says: “Cosmo Burger [takes] a very simplistic approach to a burger joint,” Kruger said. “One of the main things that I have always strived to do is try and make menus as easy and straightforward as possible. I think that not only do customers appreciate it, the staff appreciates it.”

What else do I need to know? They also serve seasonal craft cocktails with help from Dodson’s Bar and Commons, where Cosmo Burger’s Waldo kiosk is housed, and Goat & Rabbit on 39th Street.

Their summer cocktail menu currently features a watermelon margarita chilled with an orange cube.

The price of burgers range from a minimum of $7 to $10 depending on the size

Zooming out: Before opening Cosmo Burger at Lenexa Public Market, Kruger says he spent time testing burgers in the local area.

“It was a year-long process or so,” he said. “With the construction space, and the planning with how it’s going to all come together. We’re still tinkering around here to make it work right and make it work for us. The key thing that I know that I’ve always been big on is making sure that everything’s coming out right.”

When can I go? Cosmo Burger at Lenexa Public Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.