Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 9

Good morning, Johnson County! Get out and enjoy the nice(r) weather this week. Here’s what we’ve got for you today.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 85, Low: 65. Light breezes, sunny and mostly clear weather.
Diversions
- The Royals play two today at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox, with one of the games rescheduled from an April rainout. One tickets gets you into both games. The first one starts at 3:10 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
- Imagine Dragons takes the stage with Macklemore and Kings Elliot tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. Buy tickets here.
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids is today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park. Event information here.
- Johnson County Mental Health Center is hosting an in-person Behavioral Health Career Fair at the Arts & Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Walk-ins are welcome, but the organization encourages advance registration here.
Noteworthy
- After months of tense debate, the Olathe school board last week agreed to once again livestream public comments during meetings — in what some consider a win for transparency in the district. [The Kansas City Star]
- An Olathe mother who was ejected from a school board meeting has lost the first round of her free speech lawsuit against the Olathe School Board. [KCUR]
- As a result of a months-long internal investigation of the Olathe East High School shooting that left three injured, the district will work to improve communication during a school crisis by requiring all staff to wear a badge equipped with a button that allows them to call for help during emergencies, and lock down a school if needed. [The Kansas City Star]
