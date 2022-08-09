Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 9

Good morning, Johnson County! Get out and enjoy the nice(r) weather this week. Here’s what we’ve got for you today.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 85, Low: 65. Light breezes, sunny and mostly clear weather.

Diversions

The Royals play two today at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox, with one of the games rescheduled from an April rainout. One tickets gets you into both games. The first one starts at 3:10 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

play two today at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox, with one of the games rescheduled from an April rainout. One tickets gets you into both games. The first one starts at 3:10 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Imagine Dragons takes the stage with Macklemore and Kings Elliot tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. Buy tickets here.

takes the stage with Macklemore and Kings Elliot tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. Buy tickets here. Gamin’ with the Grandkids is today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park. Event information here.

is today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park. Event information here. Johnson County Mental Health Center is hosting an in-person Behavioral Health Career Fair at the Arts & Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Walk-ins are welcome, but the organization encourages advance registration here.

Noteworthy