Johnson County primary election results to be certified this week — Here’s what to expect

This week, Johnson Countians will receive the official final results of last week’s primary election as the Board of County Canvassers review and approve the final vote count.

Why it matters: This week’s canvass serves as the final official indicator of who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

This includes the final candidates for the Johnson County Commission chair seat — for which Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara gained the most votes in Tuesday’s unofficial final tally .

. This election also marked a historic milestone for Johnson County in terms of primary election turnout, which has now reached 55%, according to post-Election Day updates.

What happens during canvassing? The week after an election, all paper ballots and electronic votes are counted by the canvassing board.

In Kansas, this typically happens the Monday after a county election, but it can happen up to 13 days later if more time is needed to process provisional ballots.

The board will also make final decisions on the validity of each ballot — which includes reviewing and determining voter intent on write-in votes, provisional ballots and mismarked or challenged ballots.

How long will it take? In an email, Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said the election office began processing write-in votes this week.