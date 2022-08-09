Johnson County back at ‘low’ risk for COVID-19 — ‘We have seen some plateaus’

COVID-19 case numbers are down in Johnson County, moving the county back from “high” to “low” community spread risk levels in the span of a week.

Where are cases now? The most recent county data shows a 23% positivity rate for COVID-19 as of Aug. 6.

In the past seven days, there has been an incidence rate of 170 new cases.

Roughly 76% of vaccine-eligible Johnson Countians have now received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 67% have received both doses.

Bigger picture: Public health officials say Johnson County’s drop in COVID-19 cases marks the potential beginning of a drop in cases throughout the Kansas City metro area.

Wyandotte County also saw a decrease in cases over the past week, dropping from the “high” risk category to “medium” risk for community spread.

Clay and Platte counties currently remain at “medium” levels, and Jackson County remains at a “high” level.

Within the University of Kansas Health System, there are 28 active cases.

Four of those cases are in the ICU, one is on a ventilator, and 21 of those patients are recovering.

In their own words: “I think we have really seen some plateaus for cases that are accounted for, but also, kind of still a slight increase in hospitalizations over this past week,” said medical director Dr. Dana Hawkinson during Friday’s news briefing. “Hopefully the overall cases and the circulation of [the] virus is going to decrease, and that way hospitalizations will end up following that as well.”