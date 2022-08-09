Gravity Kansas City opens in Prairie Village in old Blue Moose space

Gravity Kansas City, an American-style restaurant with Mediterranean influences, is now open for business at the Shops of Prairie Village.

Where exactly? The new restaurant is at 4160 W. 71st Street, in the space formerly occupied by Blue Moose Bar and Grill.

A new brand: Gravity is the newest venture by KC Hopps, the same restaurant group that owned Blue Moose.

Bethany Neal, a KC Hopps spokesperson, said Prairie Village served as the flagship location for Blue Moose for 20 years, and that’s what made the city a good place to start Gravity, the latest KC Hopps brand.

Key quote: “We still have a Blue Moose in Lenexa and also one in Topeka, but we’re just excited to try something new,” Neal said. “You know, you gotta change it up sometimes.”

Background: After 20 years in business, Blue Moose closed its Prairie Village doors in April 2022.

The bar and grill originally planned to close in December 2020 due to economic strains caused by COVID-19.

But before that, Blue Moose announced it would stay open — thanks to an outpouring of community support and and influx of federal pandemic relief funds.

Blue Moose renovated its outdoor patio in spring 2021, a year before KC Hopps’ closure announcement.

Going forward: Gravity’s new temporary menu, found online here, shows a variety of dishes ranging from $10 to $30, including lamb chops, seafood linguine and brick-pressed chicken.

There are also greens such as a salmon salad or a Mediterranean side salad.

Dessert options change weekly, and are supplied by two other eateries in the Prairie Village Shops, Dolce Bakery and Chill in the Village.

A drink menu can be found here.

What’s next: Neal, the KC Hopps spokesperson, said a family-style brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays will begin at the end of the month.