Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 8

A new week dawns, Johnson County. Kyle here to get your Monday started off right.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 86, Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and cooler than it’s been with a 30% chance for rain, mostly after 10 a.m.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 this afternoon and, among other items, will discuss a proposed tax increment financing plan for the next phase of development at Promontory near 91st and Metcalf.

The Blue Valley school board meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and is expected to approve a date to hold a public hearing next month on the district's proposed budget for the coming school year.

The Shawnee Mission school board meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will take a final vote on a the new teachers' contract for the upcoming school year, including a memorandum of understanding that gives extra compensation to secondary teachers who take on a sixth period.

The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss incorporating several changes to the state's Standard Traffic Ordinances into local rules, including an amendment to penalties for driving while under the influence.

