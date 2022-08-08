Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 8

A new week dawns, Johnson County. Kyle here to get your Monday started off right.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 86, Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and cooler than it’s been with a 30% chance for rain, mostly after 10 a.m.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 this afternoon and, among other items, will discuss a proposed tax increment financing plan for the next phase of development at Promontory near 91st and Metcalf.
- The Blue Valley school board meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and is expected to approve a date to hold a public hearing next month on the district’s proposed budget for the coming school year.
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will take a final vote on a the new teachers’ contract for the upcoming school year, including a memorandum of understanding that gives extra compensation to secondary teachers who take on a sixth period.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss incorporating several changes to the state’s Standard Traffic Ordinances into local rules, including an amendment to penalties for driving while under the influence.
Noteworthy
- A Shawnee-based nonprofit, the State Financial Officers Foundation, is at the center of a coordinated effort by Republican state treasurers to use taxpayer dollars to go after companies that want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a New York Times investigation found.
- Shawnee Mission South High School played host Saturday night to the fifth annual You Matter Festival, a musical concert founded by Overland Park native Will Gurley aimed at de-stigmatizing mental health challenges. [KSHB]
- The Kansas Supreme Court has disbarred an Overland Park attorney after he pleaded guilty to putting a hidden camera in his office bathroom to film women. Troy Renkemyer, who owned Renkemyer Law Firm, can still practice law and is in good standing in Missouri, according to the Missouri Bar Association. [Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.