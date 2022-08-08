Updates from Johnson County Community College: Putting the “community” in community college

At the intersection of education and community, you’ll find Johnson County Community College. We provide experience-based opportunities for our students to learn in real-time and offer a variety of services to the local community at the same time. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Helping students achieve life goals through Johnson County Adult Education

Located at JCCC’s West Park Center, Johnson County Adult Education is proud to be the largest adult education program in Kansas. Designed to strengthen basic reading, writing and math skills, adult education courses are available for individuals 16 and older who are no longer in school.

Adult Education students work with dedicated staff members and volunteers to reach their educational goals. These can include GED® test preparation, learning English or getting the skills needed to land a better job.

Discounted services offered at our Dental Hygiene Clinic

Look no further than JCCC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic for your basic dental care needs. Services are performed by students in training under the supervision of dentists and registered dental hygienists.

Just $10 covers all services including oral examination, x-rays as needed, patient education, teeth scaling and polishing, fluoride treatments and other preventative care.

Indulge in some self-care at the JCCC Cosmetology Salon

From haircuts and highlights to facials and massages, JCCC’s Cosmetology Salon is equipped to perform a wide range of services. Each service is performed by students under the supervision of a licensed cosmetology instructor.

In addition to helping students perfect their skills, salon goers receive all services at a discounted rate. The salon is proud to offer free haircuts to active military members and veterans.

Build your business with help from the Small Business Development Center

The Kansas Small Business Development Center (KSBDC) at JCCC is one of eight regional centers in the state. Their dedicated advisors have the experience and knowledge to work with small business owners at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

For start-up companies, the KSBDC offers a variety of introductory workshops and informative resources. Businesses that are already established can take advantage of individualized, long-term advising to expand, grow, market or transition.

Host an event on campus

Did you know that community members can request the use of College facilities for conferences or corporate business events? We have spacious meeting rooms available to accommodate groups of all sizes. Additionally, we offer many amenities to make an event successful, including full-service catering and the latest audio-visual technology.

Community members can also rent space in JCCC’s performance halls in the Midwest Trust Center, the Olathe Health Education Center, the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy and our state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

Complete proctored exams at JCCC’s public testing center

JCCC’s Regnier Testing Center provides a variety of test proctoring services for professionals in IT, HR, insurance, financial services and more. The Testing and Certification Center is authorized to deliver exams from a variety of test providers, including GED®, Pearson VUE and Comira.

The Testing Center is open Monday through Saturday. Exams must be scheduled in advance; same-day registrations or walk-in testing is not available.

Additional community offerings

JCCC provides a first-rate education to our students while also offering valuable services to our community. Explore the full list of public resources available at JCCC.