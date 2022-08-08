How JoCo leaders say NAACP’s new guide to interacting with police can be used here

Local civil rights leaders in Johnson County say newly released guidelines on how people of color should interact with the police is an important reminder of the struggle for equality here and across the U.S.

They say the NAACP’s “411 on the Five-O” guidelines also mesh with other ongoing efforts to hold law enforcement in Johnson County more accountable, more than two years after a national reckoning over race spurred by the murder of George Floyd.

What’s new? The “411 on the Five-O” guidelines sent out to local NAACP branches by the national civil rights organization offer a range of suggestions for different instances in which citizens might have to interact with law enforcement.

This includes getting pulled over in the car and being approached on the street.

The guide also includes what rights people have in their homes and while getting arrested.

In addition to legal rights, the “411 on the Five-o” addresses what citizens can do that may escalate an interaction and how to avoid them, including not resisting or interfering with searches, while clearly stating a lack of consent if police conduct a search after stating they have probable cause.

Details: For instance, in the guide’s section on “If you are approached by the police…”, it advises residents, among other things, to:

keep your hands where the police can see them,

remember or take note of the officer’s name and badge number,

ask for a lawyer immediately

and to not run or physically touch the police officer.

The bigger picture: Henry E. Lyons, president of the Johnson County NAACP in Olathe, said the continuing need for residents to have clear and actionable guidance in interacting with law enforcement goes back to decades, to the well-documented civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Law enforcement through time has been used as the enforcer of segregation and racist philosophies,” Lyons said. “So something has been needed to show people how to act when you run across things like that.”

Why now? This isn’t the first time the NAACP has published guidance on how to interact with law enforcement guidance, but Lyons said these guidelines are particularly important right now — especially for younger people or people who might not be used to interacting with police.

“If you follow these rules and just go along with the program, you generally will not end up getting yourself in trouble with them,” he said. “It leads to leads to less shootings, less risk, less controversy between the public and law enforcement.”

What others are saying: Haile Sims, executive committee member and education co-chair for the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County, said the NAACP’s national guidance should have resonance in Johnson County.

“Black people across the county are at least twice as likely to be pulled over,” he said. “This matters here locally, the same that it does nationally. “

Sims was in high school when Rodney King was pulled over and beaten by police in Los Angeles, sparking widespread rioting in that city, and later, he said George Floyd’s death at the hands of police brought up many of the same concerns he’d had when he was younger.

“When George Floyd happened, my children really were asking me many of the same questions that I was asking,” Sims said. “Obviously, in almost 30 years, things have gotten better, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Other efforts: AAGJC, the group Sims helps leads, has been working the past few months trying to get local police departments and law enforcement agencies to voluntarily sign on to its 5-Point Plan for Improving Police Feedback in Johnson County.

Sims says nearly all local departments have at least enacted the first plank of the plan, making a resident feedback form readily accessible online.

Not enough on its own: The NAACP’s guide provides more helpful information for individual residents, Sims said, but holding law enforcement accountable is another part of addressing police-citizen interactions.

“This focuses on what you as an individual [can do] to avoid being brutalized by the police,” Sims said. “I believe that we have to begin to look at what we have to do differently from a police standpoint to prevent incidents like this from happening.”

What police say: Chief Byron Roberson of the Prairie Village Police Department, the first Black police chief in Johnson County history, says police should also have guidance for how to minimize conflict when dealing with the public.