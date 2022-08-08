Johnson County sending out property tax notices this week — Here’s what to expect

Johnson Countians will soon have a better idea of what their property taxes for the coming year could look like.

What’s happening? Starting Monday, Aug. 8, Johnson County will start sending out estimated tax notices to more than 220,000 property owners for the upcoming fiscal year.

The notices will contain information on property owners’ current and prior years’ property values and prospective tax rate for the next year.

The notices also say whether property tax rates in the upcoming year's budget will exceed the revenue neutral rate — the tax rate that would generate the same property tax revenue as the previous year using the current year's valuation.

All three taxing jurisdictions in county government — the county, the library district and the park and recreation district — are expected to exceed their revenue neutral rate this coming year.

This is a notice, NOT a bill — residents don’t need to pay anything when it comes in.

Bigger picture: This comes as Johnson County prepares its proposed 2023 budget, which currently includes a one-mill tax rate decrease.

This decrease would be the biggest in the county in 20 years.

But with rising homes values, Johnson Countians could still be paying more overall in property taxes than they did last year.

What’s a mill mean in real terms? A mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Johnson County’s current mill levy rate is 18.56. • For a home appraised at $300,000, then, Johnson County’s portion of the homeowner’s annual tax bill equals about $320.

Where do my property taxes go? As a Johnson County resident, property taxes go toward not only the county, but also the county library system, park and recreation district, the city or township in which you live, the local school district in which you live and the state.

At roughly 40%, the biggest chunk of a Johnson Countian’s property tax bill typically goes toward local school districts.

What’s next? The notices going out this week are an early estimate, and property tax rates will be finalized on or before Nov. 1.