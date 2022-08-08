Guardian Pharmacy of Atlanta opens Lenexa branch aimed at serving long-term care residents

Guardian Pharmacy, an Atlanta-based pharmacy company focused on serving patients in long term care facilities, has opened its first metro location in Lenexa.

Where at? Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland is already open at 15317 W. 95th Street.

But 6,500 square foot facility is not open to the general public, because the company operates on a model that offers pharmacy services primarily to patients in long term care and group home settings.

About Guardian: Guardian works to adjust services based on local conditions and demand, according to the release, and typically partners with long term care facilities to serve their residents’ medication needs.

Currently, Guardian operates two pharmacies in Missouri, one in Springfield and one in St. Louis, among its more than 40 locations nationwide.

The Lenexa location is the first in Kansas.

Lenexa details: Guardian officials say they spent two years prior to opening their Lenexa facility trying to build relationships with long term care facilities in the Kansas City region and in eastern Kansas.