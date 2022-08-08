The Big Biscuit now eyeing winter opening at former Don Chilito’s in Mission

The Big Biscuit’s Mission debut is still in the works and is now targeted for this winter, according to company officials.

Where exactly? The restaurant, which already serves breakfast and lunch at more than a dozen locations around the metro, is planning to take over the former Don Chilito’s at 7017 Johnson Drive.

Background: The Big Biscuit announced plans to move into Mission in December.

Don Chilito’s, the beloved Mexican restaurant, closed that same month after 50 years in business.

Chad Offerdahl, president of The Big Biscuit, told the Post at that time the plan was to open early this summer.

But in a more recent interview, Offerdahl said supply chain delays forced them to push back the opening to winter.

The details: Offerdahl said The Big Biscuit is working with the city to develop a plan to remodel the exterior of the old Don Chilito’s.

When finished, the Mission location will be similar to that of the Lenexa location, Offerdahl said.

Part of the design includes an outdoor patio, open feeling, custom signage and community style seating.

There will also be a meeting space available for reservation and the restaurant’s well-known breakfast bar, he said.

Key quote: “We’ve been operating in Kansas City for over 20 years now, and we’ve had our eye on Mission for a long time,” Offerdahl said. “It has special meaning to my family specifically, my wife is from the area. We’re just excited to be able to share Big Biscuit with it, finally, in a space we can call our own.”