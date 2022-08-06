Your Community: Fall 2022 Guide is out next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Fall 2022 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information, inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in August (Fall), December (Spring), and April (Summer) and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features:

Get to Know the New County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop

De Soto Library: Past, Present and Future

Library Citizenship Classes Make American Dreams Come True

Library building updates

Annual Writers Conference information

Timeless Volunteers: Al Pope and Fran Warden

Friends Staff Spotlight: Christine Hickman

Why We Give: Shamita & Rajiv Mahajan

The cover features the work of Kansas City artist Patti Streeper, who paints portraits from photographs of historically significant women and will be exhibiting her “visual biographies” at Central Resource Library this fall (see page 18 of the Guide). Join Streeper as she details how she chooses her portrait subjects on Library OnDemand on Thursday, Nov. 3 (see details on page 23).

On the front cover (left to right): Zitkála-Šá was a Yankton Dakota Sioux who worked tirelessly as an activist for women and Native American civil rights. Edna Lewis, known as the Grand Dame of southern cooking, was among the first African American women from the south to write a cookbook that did not hide the author’s true name, gender or race.

On the back cover (left to right): Dr. Anandi Gopal Joshi was the first woman doctor in India as well as the first Indian woman to study and graduate with a degree in western medicine in the United States. Kay Robeson spent a lifetime active in many community causes throughout the Kansas City area, including being instrumental in the establishment of Johnson County Library in 1951. Her portrait will be unveiled at Streeper’s Central Resource Library exhibition.

Johnson County Library is finishing the year strong with a great lineup of events, including the return of in-person Storytime! You can read all about it in the Fall 2022 Guide, which is available next week at a branch near you. The Fall 2022 Guide is also available to view online at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom