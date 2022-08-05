Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 5

Take it in, Johnson County, it’s the beginning of another weekend in the fair Midwest. Kyle here to get this Friday started.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 94, Low: 75. Another clear, warm one with a heat index value near 100.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 96, Low: 76. More of the same, sun and heat with little wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 95, Low: 74. Sunny again during the day with a 40% chance for rain storms Sunday night.

Diversions

The Royals are back in town for a weekend series versus the Boston Red Sox. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium and is followed by the usual Friday night fireworks show. Remaining tickets start at $14.

Take the kids to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts for "Seussical: The Musical," the fantastical musical extravaganza based on the works by the beloved children's author. Shows tonight and tomorrow start at 7 p.m. Available tickets start at $33.50 each.

Make plans to watch the Disney Pixar movie "Luca" in Westwood's Movie in the Park event this Saturday at Joe Dennis Park near 50th and Rainbow. The movie is set to start at 9:05 p.m. It's recommended you bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Rhythm and blues legend Bonnie Raitt takes the stage at Starlight this Saturday at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $86.

End your weekend with a special Sunday "Evening in the Park" event at the Theatre in the Park amphitheater at Shawnee Mission Park, which will include live music and a showing of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog." Gates open at 5:30. Find out more here.

Noteworthy