SMSD News: Welcoming students as One Shawnee Mission

As we begin the 2022-2023 school year, we are proud to be One Shawnee Mission.

When students walk through the door next week, everyone in our community will be working toward the goal of helping each of them achieve their personal best.

We will do this by following our common strategic plan objective: Each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

Many students will enter schools this fall that have seen significant improvements, thanks to the support of our community. Westwood View Elementary will welcome students into a newly rebuilt school. Shawnee Mission Northwest and Indian Woods Middle Schools have upgraded learning spaces. Many school facilities have also seen improvements to HVAC systems, playgrounds, roofing and asphalt, and more. All of these improvements were made possible because of a $264 million bond approved by the community. You can follow updates on our on-going bond construction progress here.

Throughout this week and early next week, new team members and continuing team members have been busy preparing for the year in professional learning sessions. Earlier in the summer, many Shawnee Mission educators attended a Professional Learning Community (PLC) institute, focused on methods they can use to collaborate in order to support student achievement. Click here to see a video.

“[This work] helps us all move away from the idea of ‘me’ to ‘we’,” according to Theresa Love, family and consumer sciences teacher. “Instead of thinking of our jobs as ‘I’m the teacher,’ this helps us think ‘We are the teachers and these are our students.’”

“I am a firm believer that every single one of us, regardless of role, is essential for student success,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard shared. “Together, that is what makes us One Shawnee Mission.

We invite our entire community to celebrate the start of the school year and join us in supporting our students throughout the year.

As families prepare for the first days of school, we encourage them to visit this website, which lists a variety of useful resources for going back to school.

