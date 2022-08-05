  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Man arrested in connection to Overland Park gas station shooting that left 1 dead

Police on the scene Sunday in the parking lot of a BP on College Boulevard where a shooting occurred. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday at a gas station in Overland Park.

What’s new? In a statement Friday, Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said police in coordination with the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force had taken a person of interest into custody.

  • Zarrell Finley was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in downtown Kansas City, where he is awaiting extradition to Kansas.
  • The case has been referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Lacy said.

What happened? One man was shot and killed Sunday, July 31, around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the BP, 8696 College Boulevard, near the intersection with Antioch Road.

  • Police on the scene said surveillance video footage showed an altercation leading up to the shooting
  • Two vehicles — a Toyota Highlander and a Chevrolet Cruze — pulled out of the gas station’s parking lot soon after the shooting, leaving the victim in the parking lot.
  • Overland Park Police later identified the victim as Shaquille Jackson, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri.

What else? Lacy says anyone with more information about this shooting should call Overland Park Police at 913-890-1362, or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

