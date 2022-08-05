Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

The Cedar Roe branch of Johnson County Library in Roeland Park is closing for two weeks starting Monday, Aug. 8, for maintenance, according to a recent JCL notification.

Why? The Cedar Roe branch, 5120 Cedar St., will be closed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 19 of both “interior and exterior construction,” according to the library notification.

The branch is set to reopen on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to JCL.

Curbside hold pickups service will be suspended, and returns will not be accepted during the closure.

Background: Cedar Roe closed from October 2019 to early 2020 for roof repairs.

The library also underwent a deep clean, new carpet installation and reopened with bathroom updates at that time.

Cedar Roe also got an upgraded HVAC system in the last two years, according to the email notification.

Key quote: “These improvements are in addition to the major upgrades that the Cedar Roe branch received over the last two years, which include an HVAC overhaul, a new roof and updated shelving,” the email notification reads. “Additional enhancements to the building, such as new exterior signage, are anticipated over the next several months but will not require closure.”

What if I have holds or items due? If you have holds at Cedar Roe, they need to be picked up by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the email notification.

If the holds are not picked up by then, they “will remain on the holds shelf an extra two weeks from their original expiration date,” according to the notification.

Those in need of more specifics should check their personal library account.

If you have items due during the closure, return them to a different Johnson County Library Branch.

Another option is to renew materials online through your library account or the JCL app.

What are my other branch options? There are 13 other Johnson County Library branches you can visit from Aug. 8 to Aug. 19.