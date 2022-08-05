Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: What to expect when holding an open house

By Andrew Bash

If you are in the process of selling your home, I am sure you are asking yourself a common question: “Should I have an open house?”. This is a topic that is often debated by realtors and sellers and for this week’s column I wanted to delve into best practices for open houses, as well as managing your expectations of open houses as a seller. Selling your home is an extremely important decision and it is equally important to familiarize yourself with all aspects of the process. Let’s dive in!

First, we’ll address the “open” aspect of an open house. Often, an open house attracts buyers of all types. This includes people who are simply looking and may not be quite ready to pull the trigger on buying a home. It could also include interested parties that have not done their due diligence to know if they are even able to purchase property. Believe it or not, buying a home is a process which very few are well-versed. You can expect that some of the traffic may fit into this category. Conversely, open houses will also attract those buyers who are VERY interested in buying a home. The importance of having an experienced real estate professional is tantamount in this situation. They can help you efficiently identify those individuals and whether they are qualified.

One of the most obvious “pros” of an open house is the exposure that it brings. But simply holding an open house is not enough. It is key for open houses to be promoted properly for maximum exposure. This includes social media promotion, visible signage and web features. Without these marketing efforts, your open house traffic will be a fraction of what it could be!

Most buyers know that attending an open house is an excellent way to truly get a good feel of a property. As I mentioned in a prior article, the digital age has given potential buyers a plethora of options to preview a property before purchase. However, rarely is viewing a home online enough for a buyer. An open house gives buyers an opportunity for a buyer to tour a home in a “stress-free” environment.

The consensus with most industry experts is that an open house alone will not sell your home. But it does have ample advantages when executed properly. At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty we will strategically market your open house for maximum exposure. Our agents are ready to provide guidance, counsel and help you navigate the outcome of your open house as well as every other part of the home selling process!

