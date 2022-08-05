5 to Try: Post readers pick the best dining on a budget in Johnson County 💲💲

Happy Friday, readers! Welcome back to our fan-favorite “5 to Try” series.

With inflation impacting nearly every aspect of American’s everyday lives, everyone these days is seemingly looking for a way to save a dollar.

On this week’s “5 to Try” edition, we’re looking for the best locally owned options for the budget conscious diner.

From barbecue to Mexican cuisine, we compiled a list of a variety of restaurants that we believe our readers would be impressed with for both their food and prices.

Without further ado, let’s get into our readers’ picks for best meals on a budget!

Ronnie’s Restaurant

One recommendation we received for budget meals this week was local breakfast and lunch spot Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa.

Some of the most money-conscious options on the menu include $3.50 for some “fruit-a-licious” pancakes or $6.50 for a breakfast sandwich, which comes with a side of seasonal fruit and breakfast potatoes.

Post reader Mindi Love recommended trying Ronnie’s daily specials, which are priced at $10.99 a plate.

“The food is excellent, generous portions and inexpensive,” Love said.

Located at 12812 W. 87th St., Ronnie’s Restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rivera’s Tacos

Our readers’ next pick for a good meal for those on budget is Rivera’s Tacos.

Frequently stationed in downtown Olathe, this food truck says it offers “customers a wide variety of exquisite and delicious Mexican food,” including street tacos, burritos, tamales and quesadillas.

“Their quesabirrias are $3 and are to die for!” said Post reader Molly Mclntyre. “I had never had a quesabirria, and I fell in love in the first bite.”

Located at 312 W. Santa Fe St., Rivera’s Tacos is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Winstead’s Steakburgers

A Kansas City tradition for more than 75 years, Winstead’s Steakburgers was another restaurant to make on the list of top budget meals in Johnson County.

With not a single item on the menu over the price of $8, this restaurant is sure to give you a bang for your buck.

The restaurant’s classic single steakburgers only cost patrons $3.15 each, but be warned, adding “extras,” like cheese, lettuce and tomato, will cost you a few extra cents.

Located at 10711 Roe Ave. in Overland Park — the single location still in operation in Johnson County — Winstead’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Twisted Fresh

Another popular dining-on-a-budget option submitted to the Post this week is Twisted Fresh, which has two Overland Park locations and one in Shawnee.

Post read Andrew Starr said the restaurant has an excellent menu at decent prices.

This fast-casual dining option is serving up wraps, burgers, burritos and more for roughly $10 per entree.

This includes their current weekly special of umami pork tacos, which has marinated pork served in a double-decker taco shell for $9.75.

Located at 8905 W. 135th St. and 11737 College Blvd. in Overland, and at 22030 W. 66th St. in Shawnee, all three locations are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

Jack Stack Barbecue

While most wouldn’t think of barbecue as a budget-friendly meal option, Kansas City-staple Jack Stack Barbecue does have a few cheaper options to try.

One Post reader recommended getting the burnt end stew, which is described as a “hearty” stew with carrots, potatoes and beef burnt ends, that costs $9.50.

Both locations at 9520 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and at 8721 Ryckert Road in Lenexa are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.