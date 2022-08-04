Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 4

Hello there! Good morning and welcome to the down slope of the week in Johnson County. Here’s the rundown to start this Thursday.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 70. Sunny with calm winds, and heat index as high as 96.

Diversions

Ad Astra Pool in Lenexa is going to the dogs today. Paws in the Pool is a chance for pooches to take a plunge before the pool season ends. The event is 4-8 p.m. at the pool at 8265 Maurer Road. Admission is $5-$8 per dog swim. Registration details here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to move forward with phase 2 design of the new Johnson County Square and allocate $2 million toward the project with the city of Olathe covering half of that cost. Agenda details here.

Noteworthy