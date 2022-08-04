Journey to the past for the romantic and adventure-filled new Broadway musical Anastasia at Starlight August 9-14

Inspired by the beloved films, critics called Anastasia “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” (New York Observer). This dazzling tale transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Kyla Stone is making her national tour debut in Anastasia, including songs she’s been singing since she was a little girl. Gerri Weagraff shares the stage as the Dowager Empress with credits including Golde in the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof.

“Anastasia is a classic story that is beloved by many and has captivated audiences for decades,” Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

Tickets to Anastasia are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office. Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Complete your summer with an evening under the stars at Starlight!