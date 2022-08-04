Hollyday Med Spa to soon offer ‘injectable’ skin treatments like Botox in Prairie Village

Hollyday Med Spa + Aesthetics, a skin and body care treatment center based in Kansas City, is headed to the Shops of Prairie Village this September.

Where at? The new location will be situated next door to Shinju Sushi and Hibachi at 3937 W. 69th Terrace.

Founder and owner Holly Post said those who want to stay updated with the opening date should follow their Instagram account for further details.

Backstory: As a child with five sisters, Post said her mother came up with the idea of special days to spend one-on-one time with each of her children.

Post’s mother named these days after each child, which is where the name “Hollyday” originated, Post said.

Post said she strives to keep in mind what “Hollyday” meant to her and transfer that feeling of genuine hospitality and attention to customers.

Details: While the flagship Kansas City location will still offer a number of services, including, facials, waxings and microneedling, the Prairie Village location will only offer injectable treatments, Post said. That includes:

Botox

Dysport

Lip enhancements

Facial fillers

Sculptra

PDO thread lifting, a non-surgical facelift

Platelet rich fibrin (PRF) injections

PRF hair restoration

Is it safe? All of the treatments featured at the Prairie Village location are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Post said.

Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers and Sculptra FDA approvals can be found through the FDA’s website.

Conclusive information about PDO thread lifting and PRF procedures was not found on the FDA’s website, and the SM Post is waiting to hear back from FDA sources about the approvals of these procedures.

Additionally, all of the injection specialists at Hollyday are also registered nurses, according to the spa’s website.

What can customers expect? Post said all treatments are completed in-office and take between 15 and 75 minutes, using techniques that do not require clients to be put under general anesthesia.

Lidocaine or nitrous oxide are the only forms of anesthesia used, Post said.

Post said staff undergoes “an intense amount of training, use of safe techniques and takes necessary precautions to ensure a safe procedure.”

If a client does develop an adverse reaction to any treatment, Post said, Hollyday staff has “the knowledge and tools to handle it appropriately.”

Post said the spa does recommend a consultation for any service one might be interested in.

If a consultation determines “you’re not a candidate for that specific treatment, [Hollyday] will guide you in the right direction,” she said.

Key quote: “There is a need to educate people, both providers and clients, about the process of aging and what happens to our skin, fat, muscle, and bone and how we can slow those processes and remedy the effects,” Post said. “The days of just sticking needles in faces and loading up with filler are long gone. Puffy and overdone is not the goal – we want appropriate structure, symmetry and contour.”