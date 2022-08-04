  Juliana Garcia  - Lenexa

Lenexa prepares to close stretch of 87th Street Parkway — Here’s what drivers need to know

Lenexa pedestrian tunnel

The temporary closure of 87th Street Parkway will allow contractors to begin work on an underground pedestrian and bike tunnel connecting Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to Little Mill Trail. Above, a rendering of the trail under 87th Street Parkway. . Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

The city of Lenexa is closing a stretch of 87th Street Parkway for up to 10 days starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, to install a new pedestrian tunnel underneath the busy thoroughfare at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

Where is the closure? The parkway will be closed going both directions just east of Acuff/Greenway Lane to Gallery Street, but that will impact local traffic on a longer stretch between Pflumm and Lackman roads.

Driver detours: Only local traffic will be allowed on 87th Street Parkway from Lackman Road to Acuff/Greenway Lanes and from Gallery Street to Pflumm Road, according to the email notification.

  • Drivers can use Lackman to go to either 79th or 95th Streets in order to get back to Pflumm or to 87th Street Parkway.
  • A road closure alert and map can be found online here or viewed in the map below:
Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

How long? The city anticipates this section of 87th Street Parkway to remain closed for about 10 days, according to a city email notification.

  • The closure will allow contractors to “excavate a trench across the street and lower the tunnel components into place,” according to the email notification.
  • Lenexa originally planned to close the corridor for this project in mid-July but pushed it back due to material delays, according to the city website.
  • The closure was then scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8, but it was pushed back again slightly to Aug. 10 “to allow the contractor more time to complete grading and utility work before the full closure,” according to an updated Aug. 3 email notification.
  • The city says it’s offering the contractor incentives to finish before the 10-day deadline in hopes 87th Street Parkway can open back up sooner.
Tunnel build Lenexa
Above, the construction of the tunnel going underneath 87th Street Parkway. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

Project background: Last April, the city planned to close W. 87th Street Parkway this summer to install an underground tunnel connecting Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to Little Mill Creek Trail.

  • The $2.6 million project will help walkers and cyclists to safely access both sides of the corridor without crossing four lanes of traffic and climbing four flights of stairs, according to the city website.
  • Lenexa received a $1 million state grant for this project, as well

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.