Lenexa prepares to close stretch of 87th Street Parkway — Here’s what drivers need to know

The city of Lenexa is closing a stretch of 87th Street Parkway for up to 10 days starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, to install a new pedestrian tunnel underneath the busy thoroughfare at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

Where is the closure? The parkway will be closed going both directions just east of Acuff/Greenway Lane to Gallery Street, but that will impact local traffic on a longer stretch between Pflumm and Lackman roads.

Driver detours: Only local traffic will be allowed on 87th Street Parkway from Lackman Road to Acuff/Greenway Lanes and from Gallery Street to Pflumm Road, according to the email notification.

Drivers can use Lackman to go to either 79th or 95th Streets in order to get back to Pflumm or to 87th Street Parkway.

A road closure alert and map can be found online here or viewed in the map below:

How long? The city anticipates this section of 87th Street Parkway to remain closed for about 10 days, according to a city email notification.

The closure will allow contractors to “excavate a trench across the street and lower the tunnel components into place,” according to the email notification.

Lenexa originally planned to close the corridor for this project in mid-July but pushed it back due to material delays, according to the city website.

The closure was then scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8, but it was pushed back again slightly to Aug. 10 “to allow the contractor more time to complete grading and utility work before the full closure,” according to an updated Aug. 3 email notification.

The city says it’s offering the contractor incentives to finish before the 10-day deadline in hopes 87th Street Parkway can open back up sooner.

Project background: Last April, the city planned to close W. 87th Street Parkway this summer to install an underground tunnel connecting Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to Little Mill Creek Trail.