Your daily planner: Wednesday, August 3

Forecast: 🥵 High: 97, Low: 73. A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight with daytime heat indexes again expected to touch 105.
Diversions
- Take a break from politics and go see the New York-based Escher String Quartet perform live tonight at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College. Adult tickets are $10 and $5 for kids.
Public Agenda
- Mission’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will, among other items, review a climate action task force’s recommendations for how the city can lower its greenhouse gas emissions.
- Following that, Mission’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. and is set to vote on the latest iteration of a plan to offer public tax incentives for the Mission Gateway development.
- The Overland Park city council’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review an ordinance that would allow the city to fine owners of so-called “nuisance” properties, including those that have overgrown weeds and grass and other maintenance or safety violations.
Noteworthy
- Plowboys BBQ will close its remaining two Kansas City area shops, including its flagship location in Blue Springs, on August 14, the company announced yesterday. Plowboys shuttered its shop on 75th Street in Overland Park in December, citing pandemic challenges. Now, the company says its four owners are retiring “from restaurant life.” [KCTV]
- The city of Shawnee is accepting artists’ designs for a new downtown mural. The plan is to paint over a mural currently on the side of the Safe Harbors Exteriors building at the southeast corner of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road. Artists must submit their proposals by August 19, and the city hopes to have a new mural complete by September 16. [Fox 4]
