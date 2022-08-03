Your daily planner: Wednesday, August 3

Welcome to this post-election, midweek boost. Kyle here with a rundown of what’s happening this Wednesday.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 97, Low: 73. A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight with daytime heat indexes again expected to touch 105.

Diversions

Take a break from politics and go see the New York-based Escher String Quartet perform live tonight at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College. Adult tickets are $10 and $5 for kids.

Public Agenda

Mission’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will, among other items, review a climate action task force’s recommendations for how the city can lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

Following that, Mission's Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. and is set to vote on the latest iteration of a plan to offer public tax incentives for the Mission Gateway development.

The Overland Park city council's Community Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review an ordinance that would allow the city to fine owners of so-called "nuisance" properties, including those that have overgrown weeds and grass and other maintenance or safety violations.

