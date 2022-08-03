Xpress Mart convenience store could be coming to developing northwest part of Shawnee

A small triangle of undeveloped land on Shawnee’s northwest border may become a convenience store with gas pumps for cars and semis, a drive-thru restaurant and drive-thru liquor store.

Where exactly? After working with city planners for about a year, Xpress Mart officials got planning commission approval Monday for a rezoning and qualified approval for a site plan on 5.6 acres at the southeast corner of Kansas Highway 7 and West 43rd Street.

Details: If the full city council approves the plan without modification, the 7,395-square-foot building would have ten fuel pumps on one side for cars and five larger pumps on another for semis.

The tract, which has an odd shape due to the converging streets, has never been developed.

The closest it came was in the early 2000’s, but a lack of water and utilities then made it unfeasible, a city planning staffer said.

However things are changing in the area, with the introduction of more industrial uses and an Amazon distribution center in nearby Bonner Springs.

Discussion: The majority of commissioners on Monday said the plan sounds like a good use of the land, but there were many questions and concerns about the space configuration and setbacks for parking.

The applicant, Chase Kohler of RIC Design Build of Richmond, Virginia, had asked for a smaller setback for off-street parking than the 20 feet required because the regular setback would make maneuvering more difficult on the oddly-shaped lot.

However commissioners declined to give that leeway on Monday, specifying there would be no variances in the setback.

Comments: Two people, both identifying themselves as employees of the Grass Pad store across the road in Bonner Springs, spoke at the public hearing.

One noted the area has been an illegal dump site and sometimes camping spot for homeless people and welcomed a use that would bring more commerce to the area.

Mitchell McDermott, who also introduced himself as a Grass Pad employee, expressed concern that the new convenience store might attract enough trucks and cars, especially at lunch time, to cause congestion at the driveway. He and the first speaker also noted diesel fuel stops between Bonner Springs and Olathe are sparse.

What’s next: The City Council is tentatively scheduled to take up the rezoning for the new Xpress Mart on Aug. 22.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.