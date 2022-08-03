The primary is over — Here’s who you can expect to see on JoCo ballots in November

Unofficial results from Tuesday night show that Johnson County voter turnout hit more than 53% for the 2022 primary election.

Next up is the Nov. 8 general election, during which voters will decide who becomes the new chair of the Board of County Commissioners, as well as races for U.S. Senate, the Third District U.S. House of Representatives seat, a slew of local statehouse contests and some other statewide and local offices.

The Post put together the following list — using Johnson County Election Office’s unofficial final results and the Kansas Secretary of State unofficial Kansas election results — of candidates who have either already filed for November or who won their primary Tuesday and are set to advance.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Republican Jerry Moran easily won the GOP primary Tuesday and will now seek his third term in office.

Former KCK mayor Mark Holland, with nearly 40% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary, will be his party’s nominee to challenge Moran.

Libertarian David C. Graham is also running.

U.S. Representative

Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids goes for her third term representing a redrawn Third District after facing no opposition in the primary Tuesday.

Amanda Adkins won the Republican nomination Tuesday night and will once again challenge Davids, a contest Davids won by 10 percentage points two years ago.

Libertarian Steven A. Hohe is once again running for Congress, as well.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is the Democratic nominee for this race, along with her Lieutenant Governor David Toland.

Current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is the Republican nominee, along with Katie Sawyer for Lieutenant Governor.

Libertarians Seth Cordell and Evan Laudick-Gains are running in this statewide race and will appear on general election ballot, as well.

Secretary of State

Incumbent Republican Scott Schwab fended off a primary challenge from fellow Johnson Countian Mike Brown on Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass will challenge Schwab after running unopposed on the Democratic side.

Libertarian Cullene Lang is running, too.

Attorney General

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach won the Republican primary Tuesday, besting Leawood state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Democratic candidate Chris Mann ran unopposed and will square off against Kobach in November.

State treasurer

Current Democratic incumbent Lynn Rogers was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

The Republican primary between state Sen. Caryn Tyson and state Rep. Steven Johnson remains too close to call as of Wednesday morning with less than one-tenth of one percent separating the two out of more than 426,000 ballots cast.

Former state board of education member Steve Roberts is running as a Libertarian.

State Board of Education

Incumbent District 3 board member Michelle Dombrosky will face a challenge from Sheila Albers, both of whom were the only two candidates who filed for the primary and automatically advanced to November.

State representatives

District 8

Republican incumbent Chris Croft will face Democratic candidate Pam Shernuk, for this seat representing parts of Overland Park from 119th Street past 151st Streets, between Antioch and Pflumm Roads.

District 14

Republican incumbent Charlotte Esau will face Democratic nominee Dennis Miller in this district covering parts of Lenexa and Overland Park, from 79th Street south to 135th Street between College and Renner Boulevards.

District 16

Democratic incumbent Linda Featherston will face Republican nominee Ed Roitz in this district that covers parts of Lenexa and Overland Park, from 95th Street to 127th Street between U.S. 69 and Pflumm Road.

District 17

Democratic incumbent Jo Ella Hoye will face Republican challenger Emily Carpenter and Libertarian Michael Kerner in this district covering parts of Shawnee and Lenexa from Lake Quivira to 87th Street Parkway, between Pflumm Road and west of Interstate 435.

District 18

Democratic incumbent Cindy Neighbor will once again face Republican Cathy Gordon in this district representing a section of Shawnee from 47th Street to 71st Street and between Switzer Street and west of Pflumm Road.

District 19

Democratic incumbent Stephanie Clayton will face Republican candidate Nicholas Reddell in this district covering parts of Overland Park and Leawood from 79th Street to I-435, between Metcalf Avenue and State Line Road.

District 20

Democratic incumbent Mari-Lynn Poskin will face Republican candidate Carrie Rahfaldt in this district that covers parts of Overland Park and Leawood, from north of 103rd Street to south of 127th Street between Metcalf Avenue and State Line Road.

District 21

Democratic incumbent Jerry Stogsdill is on the ballot for District 21 in the general election and will run unopposed.

There were 420 write-in votes cast for Republican candidates on Tuesday, though whom those were for are unknown.

District 21 represents Prairie Village from 67th to 83rd Streets between Metcalf Avenue and State Line Road.

District 22

Democratic incumbent Lindsay Vaughn will face Republican Robert “Chris” Bolburn in this district covering parts of Overland Park from 75th to 95th Streets between Metcalf Avenue and Farley Street.

District 23

Democratic incumbent Susan Ruiz will be on the ballot unopposed.

There were 269 write-in votes on Tuesday for Republican candidates, though no GOP candidate every formally filed in this district.

District 23 includes parts of Lenexa, from 71st to 99th Streets between Farley Street and Pflumm Road.

District 24

Democratic incumbent Jarrod Ousley will appear on the ballot unopposed.

There were 262 write-ins for Republican candidates on Tuesday, though no GOP candidate every formally filed in this district.

District 24 represents parts of Merriam from 47th to 75th Streets between Switzer Street and just east of Metcalf Avenue.

District 25

Democratic incumbent Rui Xu will be on the ballot for District 25 in November and will face no other name on the ballot.

Greg Schoofs has not filed with the county election office but says he is running an active write-in campaign for November.

There were more than 1,000 write-in votes cast for the Republican side on Tuesday.

District 25 features parts of Roeland Park and Fairway.

District 28

Republican incumbent Carl Turner will face Democratic candidate Ace Allen in this district that includes parts of Leawood from 127th and 151st Streets between Metcalf Avenue and State Line Road

District 29

Democratic incumbent Heather Meyer is running for her first full term in the Kansas House and will face Republican David Stoffer in this district representing parts of Overland Park from 95th to south of 127th Street between Metcalf Avenue and U.S. 69.

District 30

Democratic candidate Courtney Eiterich won a contested primary Tuesday and will face Republican candidate Laura Williams, who ran unopposed in her primary, in November.

This district features parts of Lenexa and Olathe, from 87th Street Parkway to 127th Street between Pflumm Road and Renner Boulevard.

District 39

Republican incumbent Owen Donohoe will face Democratic nominee Vanessa Vaughn West in this district representing a section of Shawnee from 43rd Street south to 83rd Street between Ogg and Mize Roads.

District 49

Democratic candidate Brad Boyd takes on Republican nominee Kristin Clark for District 49, in this seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Megan Lynn.

District 49 features parts of south Overland Park from 127th to 143rd Streets between Interstate 35 and Pflumm Road.

District 108

Current District 30 Rep. Brandon Woodard will appear on the ballot unopposed in the newly created District 108.

There were 294 Republican write-ins on Tuesday, but no Republican filed to run for this seat.

This new district features parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park. Woodard is in a new district as a result of redistricting.

District 121

Republican incumbent John Resman faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Mel Pinick in this district that covers southern Shawnee and Olathe, from 83rd Street to south of 167th Street between Moonlight Road and Kansas 7.

Johnson County BOCC chair

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and District 3 Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara are the top two candidates from the four-way primary moving forward to the general election in the race to replace retiring chair Ed Eilert.

Johnson County commission seats

Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Becky Fast faces a challenge from Audra MacMahon.

Incumbent District District 4 Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick will face a challenge from Maria Holiday.

Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Michael Ashcraft was the top vote-getter in a contested nonpartisan primary Tuesday and will face Stephanie Suzanne Berland, who came in second.

Prairie Village Mayor

The only municipal candidate on the ballot this November in Johnson County will be current Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson, who is running for re-election unopposed.

Judges