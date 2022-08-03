  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates go-karting and arcade facilities, is eyeing a new 91,000-square-foot location at Aspiria in Overland Park. Photo courtesy Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation.

What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain of go-karting and arcade facilities, is eyeing its first Kansas City metro location at the Aspiria development off 117th Street and Nall Avenue.

Where exactly? The company has designs for a 91,000-square-foot facility on the site and submitted a final development plan to the city late last month, according to city documents.

More details: Named after Italian-born racing champion Mario Andretti, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is known for its multi-level racing tracks and other high-tech entertainment.

  • In addition to electric go-kart racing, other locations also have a variety of recreational activities, including laser tag, bowling, virtual reality attractions and arcades.
  • When patrons need a break, they can visit the space’s food and beverage areas that feature a full bar and food menu comprised of items like burgers, wings, pizza and nachos.

Background: Established in 2001 by Andretti himself, the gaming and entertainment company that bears his name is now based in Orlando, Florida.

  • Andretti, along with several of his family members, took on the business endeavor after he wrapped up a successful career that included a Formula One World Championship and multiple wins at the Indianapolis 500.
  • The company now has six locations spread out over Florida, Georgia and Texas.

What’s next: The Overland Park Planning Commission is slated to consider final development plans for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games on Monday, Sept. 12, according to city documents.

  • Company officials did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about a tentative opening date for the entertainment facility.

