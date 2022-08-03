Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park

An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation.

What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain of go-karting and arcade facilities, is eyeing its first Kansas City metro location at the Aspiria development off 117th Street and Nall Avenue.

Where exactly? The company has designs for a 91,000-square-foot facility on the site and submitted a final development plan to the city late last month, according to city documents.

More details: Named after Italian-born racing champion Mario Andretti, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is known for its multi-level racing tracks and other high-tech entertainment.

In addition to electric go-kart racing, other locations also have a variety of recreational activities, including laser tag, bowling, virtual reality attractions and arcades.

When patrons need a break, they can visit the space’s food and beverage areas that feature a full bar and food menu comprised of items like burgers, wings, pizza and nachos.

Background: Established in 2001 by Andretti himself, the gaming and entertainment company that bears his name is now based in Orlando, Florida.

Andretti, along with several of his family members, took on the business endeavor after he wrapped up a successful career that included a Formula One World Championship and multiple wins at the Indianapolis 500.

The company now has six locations spread out over Florida, Georgia and Texas.

What’s next: The Overland Park Planning Commission is slated to consider final development plans for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games on Monday, Sept. 12, according to city documents.