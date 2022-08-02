Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 2

GO VOTE! Enough said. Plus some other things to do and items of note in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 99, Low: 78. Sunny and hot, with heat index values as high as 105. This dangerous heat could continue throughout the rest of the week.
Diversions
- Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin will perform with guest star Tamela Mann today at the T-Mobile Center. As part of the Kingdom Nights Tour, the show starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets here.
- Watch Disney’s “Encanto” under the stars tonight at Theatre in the Park. Movies in the Park are free to the public. The movie starts at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theatre at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee. Details here.
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets here.
- Watch the Kansas City Royals’ away game against the White Sox. Game begins at 7:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen at KCSP 610.
Public Agenda
- Today is the primary Election Day. Seriously, if you haven’t already, GO VOTE!
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. While the meeting has a light agenda, the city council will consider contracting with All City Management Services for school crossing guard services for the 2022-23 school year. The company recently noted a crossing guard shortage.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has relocated the Brandon Collins Memorial to make room for the installation of sound-reducing walls along U.S. Highway 69. The memorial honors a fallen deputy who was killed by a drunk driver in 2016.
- Olathe police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old woman named Angel Williams, who they say is considered endangered. [KMBC]
