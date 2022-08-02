Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 2

GO VOTE! Enough said. Plus some other things to do and items of note in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 99, Low: 78. Sunny and hot, with heat index values as high as 105. This dangerous heat could continue throughout the rest of the week.

Diversions

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin will perform with guest star Tamela Mann today at the T-Mobile Center. As part of the Kingdom Nights Tour, the show starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets here.

Watch Disney's "Encanto" under the stars tonight at Theatre in the Park. Movies in the Park are free to the public. The movie starts at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theatre at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee. Details here.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets here.

Watch the Kansas City Royals' away game against the White Sox. Game begins at 7:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen at KCSP 610.

Public Agenda

Today is the primary Election Day . Seriously, if you haven’t already, GO VOTE!

. Seriously, if you haven’t already, GO VOTE! The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. While the meeting has a light agenda, the city council will consider contracting with All City Management Services for school crossing guard services for the 2022-23 school year. The company recently noted a crossing guard shortage.

Noteworthy