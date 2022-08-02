See snapping turtle tangled in fishing line rescued from Meadowbrook Park pond

Two animal control officers from different Johnson County cities recently teamed up to rescue a snapping turtle tangled in a fishing line in the pond at Meadowbrook Park.

How it started: Courtney Sievers, a community service and animal control officer for Prairie Village Police, told the Post she received a request last week from animal welfare group Operation Wildlife to help a turtle — potentially tangled in fishing line — in the Meadowbrook Park pond.

After Sievers arrived on the scene Thursday afternoon and talked to witnesses, Sievers said, she came to the conclusion that the turtle was entangled and had likely been unable to move for days.

Getting help: Sievers reached out for help from a fellow animal search and rescue responder Carla Lewis, who is a Leawood animal control officer.

Lewis brought her personal kayak to Meadowbrook and was able to paddle out into the pond to retrieve the turtle.

After fishing it out of the water with a net, Lewis can be seen in a video she shot from her first-person perspective cutting away some fishing line.

She padded it back to shore where Sievers evaluated it for injuries.

They determined the turtle was unharmed and they released it back into the pond.

See for yourself: Prairie Village Police sent out a link to the video shot by Lewis:

Key quote: “The wildlife is by far the best part of the job,” Sievers said. “Once we get them released, we’re able to educate people.”

Message for public: Lewis told the Post fishing line is a huge hazard for wildlife, and folks should ensure they are disposing of it properly to avoid animals getting entangled.

People are asked to take all their fishing gear — including lines, fragments and hooks — with them when leaving ponds after fishing.

Additionally, the department reminds the public that snapping turtles can be dangerous and should not be handled.

Lewis and Sievers both emphasized reaching out to professionals when it comes to wildlife that might be in danger, sick or injured.

What else they’r saying: “If [people] do see wildlife in danger, call the non-emergency line for the police department,” Lewis told the Post. “All of us animal control officers in our cities are always happy to help out or give advice. We don’t necessarily want citizens putting themselves in danger, in harm’s way or getting into water — we’re absolutely there to help people out in those situations.”