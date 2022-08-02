4 local JoCo Kansas House primaries decided Tuesday — Here’s who’s advancing

Four candidates are moving forward to the 2022 general election, still in the running for Kansas House of Representatives seats.

Below is a look at the candidates in contested 2022 primary races moving forward to the general election, per the Johnson County Election Office unofficial final results:

House District 14: In a Democratic primary, Dennis Miller beat out Matt Maciel by a margin of 78% to 22%. Miller will now face Republican incumbent Charlotte Esau, who ran unopposed Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to talking to my constituents,” Miller said. “This is a different district than what I used to live in. Our precinct was moved into it this year through the redistricting, so I’ll have an opportunity to talk to other people — that’ll be nice and we’ll see what they want. If you’re a representative, you’re supposed to represent what the people want.”

House District 30: In a Democratic primary, Courntey Eiterich beat Scott Perkins 68% to 32%. This is an open seat following redistricting. Eiterich will now face Republican Laura Williams, who ran unopposed in the primary election.

“I’m excited about the support we received from the district tonight,” Eiterich told the Post via text. “Our campaign talked with hundreds of voters over the last few months and it’s clear that they want a state representative who understands the immediate importance of fully funding public education and expanding Medicaid. I’m honored that they selected me as their Democratic nominee.”

House District 17: In a GOP primary, Emily Carpenter beat Max Langston 79% to 21%. Come November, Carpenter will take on Democratic incumbent Jo Ella Hoye, who was unopposed in the primary.

Carpenter did not immediately respond to the Post’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

House District 19: In a GOP primary, Nicholas Reddell defeated Mark Tallent 57% to 43%. Reddell will face Democratic incumbent Stephanie Clayton, who had no Democratic challenger on Tuesday.

“It’s okay to agree to disagree,” Reddell said. “I don’t know that we, as a society of politics, have done a great job of really listening to people. It’s kind of drawn a wedge between parties, and I’d like to see if I can’t narrow that gap — for lack of a better term — and bring people more together and work toward common goals.”

Big turnout: Johnson County unofficial election results show a nearly 54% total voter turnout for the 2022 primary election. Below is how the state representative candidates fared in their respective races.

Go deeper: The Post covered the primary election through five-item candidate questionnaires, which several of the candidates moving forward answered.