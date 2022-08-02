See unofficial results for the 2022 primary election in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results from the August 2 primary.

The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

The county will conduct a final canvass of these results on August 10-11, to formally certify the final results.

The results presented below include only contested primary races in the Post’s coverage area. If a candidate ran for an office unopposed, they will not appear in these results.

Additionally, we are including the statewide results for contested primaries for statewide offices, such as governor and attorney general.

A * denotes a candidate who is advancing to the November general election based on these unofficial results.

Ballot Question

Value Them Both abortion amendment question

743,670 total votes cast statewide

Yes: 41%

No: 59%

242,827 total votes cast in Johnson County

Yes: 32%

No: 68%

County offices

Johnson County Commission chair

223,768 total votes cast

Shirley Allenbrand: 17%

Mike Kelly: 41%*

Charlotte O’Hara: 28%*

Ken Selzer: 14%

Johnson County Commission District 5

32,154 total votes cast

Michael Ashcraft (incumbent): 47%*

Stephanie Berland: 30%*

Scott Callaway: 23%

Kansas House

House District 14 (Democratic)

Dennis Miller: 78%*

Matt Maciel: 22%

House District 17 (Republican)

Emily Carpenter: 79%*

Max Langston: 21%

House District 19 (Republican)

Nicholas Reddell: 57%*

Mark Tallent: 43%

House District 30 (Democratic)

Courtney Eiterich: 68%*

Scott Perkins: 32%

Federal and statewide

These are statewide totals.

U.S. Senate (Democratic)

Mark Holland: 39%*

Michael Soetaert: 3%

Mike Andra: 12%

Patrick Wiesner: 18%

Paul Buskirk: 20%

Robert Klingenberg: 7%

U.S. Senate (Republican)

Jerry Moran (incumbent): 81%*

Joan Farr: 19%

U.S. House of Representatives (Republican)

Amanda Adkins: 77%*

John McCaughrean: 23%

Governor/Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Laura Kelly/Dave Toland (incumbents): 94%*

Richard Karnowski/Barry Franco: 6%

Governor (Republican)

Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland: 20%

Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer: 80%*

Secretary of State (Republican)

Mike Brown: 45%

Scott Schwab (incumbent): 55%*

Attorney General (Republican)

Kellie Warren: 38%

Kris Kobach: 42%*

Tony Mattivi: 20%

State Treasurer (Republican)