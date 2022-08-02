Bonavia, new Shawnee apartments catering to active retirees, now leasing — What you need to know

The Bonavia, a new active adult community located at Veterans Park in Shawnee, has begun leasing to potential residents and is now accepting reservations for units in the buildings not yet complete.

What’s the latest? Four buildings have been in the works at the Bonavia site, each having a different date of completion scheduled throughout this year.

Building #4 is finished, with prospective residents having the ability to move now.

Building #2 is scheduled to open at the end of August, Building #3 is set to follow suit 30 days later.

Building #1 could be finalized sometime at the beginning of winter, company officials say.

The upshot: The Bonavia at Veterans Park caters to those 55 and above, offering an environment that allows for independence, according to the company.

What they’re saying: “This group has worked hard, retired well, and now they want to live well,” said Valerie Reece, Executive Director of the Bonavia at Veterans Park. “We are different in the sense that it’s kind of a niche community. [You] have independent living, which we are not. [You] have assisted living, which we are not. We are right before you get to that continuum.”

Residential spaces: There are six residential models available all ranging in size and price, and all apartments are reserved with a $500 deposit.

A one bedroom/one bath unit, the smallest offered at Bonavia, starts at $1544 per month, with 993 square feet of space.

The largest unit — a two bedroom/two bath option at 1423 square feet — costs $2162 per month.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Reece said. “[You can] make your retirement plans or step into your retirement. [Residents] come back and know everything is taken care of.”

Amenities: The Bonavia offers a variety of amenities including home maintenance services provided by the property, a clubhouse, multiple activity rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and patio and a dog-washing staiton.