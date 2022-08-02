Voting today? Here’s the Post’s last-minute guide to the 2022 primary election

The August 2 primary election is finally here and — as primaries go — this one has more attention than most.

Tuesday’s primary not only will decide who advances to November’s general election for county commission chair and a handful of other contested local offices, but it also features a much-discussed item on a constitutional amendment about abortion which is driving up turnout.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you want to cast your vote by mail, you must drop off your ballot at a secure county drop box or have it postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday. (A list of secure ballot drop boxes can be found here.)

Check your registration status using the county’s official election voter lookup tool here.

You can also check your polling location and review a sample ballot before you head to the polls.

Here are the Post’s election primers for each contested primary in our coverage area, as well as some more information about the abortion amendment, so you can assess for yourself how these candidates and issues stack up with your preferences.