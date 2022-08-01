Your daily planner: Monday, August 1

Wait … it’s AUGUST! Kyle here, with this Monday reality check.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 73, sunny and mostly clear.
Diversions
- ’90s pop rockers the Goo Goo Dolls take the stage at Starlight tonight at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $36.
Public Agenda
- The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider extending for another year a pilot program allowing Bird electronic scooters on city streets.
- The USD 232 school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss the potential ramifications on the district of the proposed $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant in De Soto.
- The Leawood City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could give final approval to a new policy laying out a process for residents to request crosswalks be added on certain city streets and intersections.
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and takes up a rezoning request for new proposed townhomes near the former Incred-A-Bowl at 151st and Antioch.
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will review rezoning and a final site plan for a new Xpress Mart convenience store near the corner of 43rd Street and K-7.
Noteworthy
- Three sites around Johnson County remain open for advanced in-person voting today from 8 a.m. to noon ahead of primary Election Day tomorrow. Those sites open today include the Hilltop Conference Center and Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, both in Overland Park and the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe. Find out more.
- Police say no foul play is suspected after a missing Olathe man was found dead Friday in neighboring Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was last seen Wednesday. [Fox 4]
- Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is predicting a 36% turnout for Tuesday’s primary election in Kansas, which includes a much-discussed constitutional amendment on abortion. If the prediction holds true, that would surpass primary election turnout in both 2020 and 2018 in Kansas, which came in at 34% and 27% respectively. [Kansas Reflector]
