Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover a career in IT through JCCC’s Computer Support program

As companies work to advance their equipment and software, the computer specialist jobs that support these upgrades will continue to grow. In fact, employment of computer support specialists is projected to increase by 11 percent from 2016 to 2026 — faster than the average for all occupations. With several certificate and degree options, JCCC’s Computer Support program prepares students for a variety of high demand jobs within the IT industry.

Endless career opportunities through computer support

As a part of the Computer Support program at JCCC, students become tech proficient in both software and hardware. These abilities, paired with good people skills, can lead to a successful career in information technology.

There are many opportunities for IT professionals in the workforce. After students earn their degrees at JCCC, they can launch into careers as:

Computer applications specialists

PC technicians

Help desk specialists or coordinators

Software trainers

Security specialists

Network support specialists

Technical support specialists

At JCCC, Computer Support courses are stacked, meaning students earn certificates with each semester they successfully complete. During their first semester, students earn an A+ certificate. This entry-level accreditation confirms a student has professional knowledge in installing, maintaining, customizing and operating personal computers. The A+ certification is sponsored by the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA).

In their second semester, students earn a Network+ certificate. And with just one additional class, students can also complete their Security+ certificates. Network+ is performance-based and helps students develop careers in IT infrastructure. Security+ is a respected certificate industrywide. It shows that students have mastered key skills and concepts in foundational cybersecurity.

Students have access to helpful resources and opportunities

Students receive valuable assistance at JCCC, especially when it comes to career preparation and job support. For example, students in our Computer Support program network and learn from our Computer Information Systems, Computer Science and Data Analytics Advisory Committee. This group of local experts provide knowledgeable advice on a variety of industry issues.

An added bonus, qualified students in JCCC’s Computer Support program can have their tuition, books and other course-related materials paid for through the Kansas Promise Scholarship. Designed to provide Kansas students a path to high-demand, high-value jobs, Kansas Promise offers the perfect opportunity to earn a degree to launch a new career, gain new skills or advance in a current position.

Discover your career potential at JCCC

At JCCC, students can start here and go anywhere. We offer high-demand programs and valuable resources to ensure our students are set up for success. Learn more about our Computer Support program and the exciting careers that await!