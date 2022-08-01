  Kyle Palmer  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village teen listed as ‘runaway’ found and now back home

Brayden Roberts, 16, was last seen Sunday night. Image courtesy Prairie Village Police.

Updated 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1

Prairie Village Police say a teenager who went missing Sunday and was listed as a runaway has been found and was back home Monday afternoon.

Original story continues below: 

Prairie Village Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a 16-year-old boy who is being listed as a runaway.

Police say Brayden Roberts was last seen Sunday night at the Taco Republic in Corinth Square, 4100 W. 83rd Street, where he works.

He did not come home after working on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Roberts is described as about 5’9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white sweat shorts and a black or navy blue bucket hat with a picture of an alien on the front.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

