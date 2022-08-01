Prairie Village teen listed as ‘runaway’ found and now back home

Updated 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1

Prairie Village Police say a teenager who went missing Sunday and was listed as a runaway has been found and was back home Monday afternoon.

Original story continues below:

Prairie Village Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a 16-year-old boy who is being listed as a runaway.

Police say Brayden Roberts was last seen Sunday night at the Taco Republic in Corinth Square, 4100 W. 83rd Street, where he works.

He did not come home after working on Sunday, according to a police statement.

The PVPD is looking for Braydon Roberts. He is a 16 year old that did not come home after work last night, last seen at Taco Republic wearing his uniform, & now listed as a runaway. He is approx 5'9", 150 lbs, brown hair, & hazel eyes. Call 913-642-6868 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/3eW1xcjUtl — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) August 1, 2022

Roberts is described as about 5’9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white sweat shorts and a black or navy blue bucket hat with a picture of an alien on the front.