Overland Park poised to make $900K in road repairs — How to check if your street is on list

Overland Park is poised to approve nearly $900,000 in scheduled crack seal road maintenance repairs to be done by the end of this year.

What’s new? In a 6-0 vote last week, the city council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved city staff’s recommendation to authorize a $897,300 bid from Supersealing USA, LLC for the program.

What they’re saying: During the meeting, some on the committee expressed concerns with the range of prices received from the four different entities who submitted a bid for the project.

Committee member Scott Mosher said the disparity from the top bid, which was $800,000 more than Supersealing’s, had him questioning if Supersealing could get the needed work done at the price it submitted.

But city engineer Becky Bonebrake assured the committee seeing a larger discrepancy in bids is typical with these smaller projects, as there is only one bid item to compare.

Key quote: “This is a rather straight forward process,” committee chair Jim Kite said. “If [Supersealing] can’t do it, the taxpayers are protected. We can pursue liquidated damages for underperforming.”

What is crack seal? Crack seal is the process of placing an adhesive sealant into cracks on street surfaces, preventing moisture and road debris from getting inside the pavement, according to city documents.

The micro surfacing technique aims to preserve existing asphalt and is not as invasive of a process as completely resurfacing a roadway.

Crack seal is different from another road resurfacing method, chip seal, which has been controversial among Overland Park residents for years and was recently a focus of special infrastructure advisory group.

What streets? The streets receiving crack seal repairs are streets that are either planned to be chip sealed in 2023 or streets that were resurfaced three years ago.

“When we resurface or construct a street, we do a crack seal three years after the construction to seal any of those cracks that show up at first,” Bonebrake said.

The program is for both residential and busier thoroughfare roads, with construction set to be completed by the end of December.

A street surface treatment map can be found on Overland Park’s website.

What’s next: The Overland Park City Council will consider final approval for the crack seal projects at its meeting Monday, August 1. The item is on the council’s consent agenda.