Mission officials get first look at designs for new apartments planned off Metcalf

An apartment project proposal off Foxridge Drive and Broadmoor Street in Mission is moving forward to the city council.

Why it matters: This is one of at least five different proposed apartment complexes or townhome projects the city is currently considering, and there are concerns among some elected officials and citizens about how that could impact Mission going forward.

Where at? The Mission Planning Commission last week advanced a proposed redevelopment of a former JCPenney call center located at 5665 Foxridge Drive.

Block Real Estate Services, LLC recently submitted a redevelopment application to the city, according to city documents.

Background: The city of Mission first heard of the JCPenny redevelopment project at the beginning of the year. Read the Post’s initial report on this development here.

Project details: The five-story, 307-unit apartment building is planned to include a mix of executive, one and two-bedroom units, said Rich Kniss, a senior project manager at Prairie Village-based NSPJ Architects.

It details a central courtyard with a pool, pickleball court, bocce ball court, fire pit and amenities like a dog spa and cycling station that face Broadmoor Street.

The complex’s 446 parking spaces will be underneath the building, he said.

Aaron Mesmer, Block Real Estate Service senior vice president of development and acquisitions, told the commission that specific rent prices are yet to be determined.

Still, he said, the complex will take a look at complexes like the nearby Locale on Johnson Drive and likely charge a step up from there.

Additionally, the developer plans to pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification, which assesses building’s sustainability and environmental impact.

Traffic recommendations: The complex is proposed for right off of Metcalf Avenue and 56th Street, a three-way stop intersection with a right-of-way for drivers on Metcalf.

A traffic study recommendations lengthening of the southbound left turn lane to 650 feet and a 180-foot taper for deceleration that would also include installation of yield pavement markings.

It also recommends lengthening of the northbound right turn lane to 385 feet with a 180-foot taper, as well as a 565-foot acceleration lane and a 300-foot straight line taper on northbound Metcalf.

Bigger picture: Other current housing proposals include the residential portion of the Mission Gateway project, 58Nall (with a recently approved preliminary development plan), and Mission Vale, townhome community a block away from 58Nall.

The Mission Bowl redevelopment project off Johnson Drive is also an apartment complex and is the only one of these five plans that is currently under construction.

Councilmember Debbie Kring has continuously voiced concerns about apartment development in Mission. She opposed the approval of the preliminary plan for 58Nall, near Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue.

A few residents spoke to the planning commission on July 25, voicing their concerns about the different housing plans’ potential impact on traffic and density around downtown Mission.,

Key quote: “I don’t really like all the buildings that are going to be put up,” said resident Megan Lenihan. “It’s killing the small town feel that Mission has.”

What’s next: Following the planning commission’s decision to recommend approval of the project, the plan moves on to the city council.