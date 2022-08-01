JoCo cities to hold hearings on proposed property tax rates for next year — See your city’s rate

Johnson County cities will be hosting public comment hearings over the next two months on their proposed property tax, or mill, rates for the next fiscal year.

Why it matters: A Kansas state law passed last year requires municipalities that plan to exceed the so-called “revenue neutral rate” to hold public hearings.

What is the revenue neutral rate? The revenue neutral rate, as defined by the Kansas legislature, is “the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation.”

A city that plans to take in more property tax revenue than the previous year, therefore, will exceed the revenue neutral rate.

This does not necessarily mean a city is raising its property taxes because rising property values by themselves will bring in more in property tax revenue.

Property tax rates themselves not going up: No Johnson County cities in the Post’s coverage area plan to increase their mill levy rates next year.

Some of the cities, including Fairway, Mission Hills and Leawood, plan to exceed their revenue neutral rate while maintaining their current property tax rates.

Others, like Prairie Village and Shawnee, plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate but decrease their property levy rates for 2023.

Important caveat: The property tax rates presented below represent only a city’s portion of a taxpayer’s overall annual tax bill in Johnson County, which also includes taxes from various other jurisdictions, including the county itself and local schools.

What does a city’s mill rate mean in real dollars? • One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. • Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.) • So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by your city’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe your municipality under these proposed rates.

What’s my city’s plan? Below is a timeline of when each city in Johnson County is scheduled to host its respective public hearing regarding its revenue neutral rate and proposed property tax rates for 2023.

Fairway

Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Location: City hall, 5240 Belinder Road

City hall, 5240 Belinder Road Current mill levy: 19.928

19.928 Mill levy changes? No, city plans to hold steady

Leawood

Date: Sept. 6

Sept. 6 Location: City hall, 4800 Town Center Drive

City hall, 4800 Town Center Drive Current mill levy rate: 24.076 mills

24.076 mills Mill levy changes? No, the city plans to hold steady.

Lenexa

Date: Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Location: City hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway

City hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway Current mill levy rate: 29.102 mills

29.102 mills Mill levy changes? Lenexa plans a one-mill decrease to bring the 2023 mill levy rate down to 28.102 mills.

Merriam

Date: Aug. 22

Aug. 22 Location: City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd Street

City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd Street Current mill levy rate: 27.665

27.665 Mill levy changes? No, city plans to hold steady

Mission

Date: Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Location: Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway Street

Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway Street Current mill levy rate: 16.369 mills,

16.369 mills, Mill levy changes? No, the city plans to maintain its current rate.

Mission Hills

Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Location: City Hall, 6300 State Line Road

City Hall, 6300 State Line Road Current mill levy rate: 22.7763 mills

22.7763 mills Mill levy changes? No, the city plans to hold the mill steady

Overland Park

Date: Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. Location: City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive

City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive Current mill levy rate: 14.578 mills

14.578 mills Mill levy changes? No, the city plans to hold its rate the same.

Prairie Village

Date: Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6, 6 p.m. Location: City Hall, 7700 Mission Road

City Hall, 7700 Mission Road Current mill levy rate: 19.322

19.322 Mill levy changes? Prairie Village plans to decrease its property tax rate by one mill to 18.322

Roeland Park

Date: Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Location: City Hall, 4600 W. 51st Street

City Hall, 4600 W. 51st Street Current mill levy rate: 28.547

28.547 Mill levy changes? The city is planning for a one-mill reduction down to a mill rate of 27.547 for 2023.

Shawnee

Date: Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Location: City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive

City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive Current mill levy rate: 23.393 mills

23.393 mills Mill levy changes? The city is planning for a two-mill reduction, which would bring the 2023 mill levy rate down to 21.393 mills.

Westwood

Date: Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8, 7 p.m. Location: City Hall, 4700 Rainbow Boulevard

City Hall, 4700 Rainbow Boulevard Current mill levy rate: 21.197 mills