5 to Try: What’s the best dining on a budget in Johnson County? Give us your picks 💲💲

Going out to eat can be expensive these days, what with inflation impacting nearly every aspect of Americans’ everyday lives.

Our weekly “5 to Try” series is meant to give you the best that Johnson County has to offer, and sometimes that means the most budget friendly.

On this week’s “5 to Try” edition, we’re looking for the best locally owned options for the budget conscious diner.

We want to hear your recommendations for high quality meals that won’t eat into your wallet too much.

More exactly, we’re looking for meals that cost around $15 or less for a single person or $50 or less for a family of four.

As always, we prefer spots that are locally owned, so avoid national chains and fast food joints if you can.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

