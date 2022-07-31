1 dead after shooting at Overland Park gas station, police search for suspect

Overland Park Police say a man was shot and killed late Sunday afternoon at a gas station near College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

Police say they were called to the BP gas station at 8698 College Boulevard for a man who had been shot near the pumps.

Overland Park Police Department Major James Sutterby says the shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m.

“Two vehicles pulled up into the gas station, and there was some type of altercation that we can see on video that occurred, and then the shooting occurred, and the vehicles left,” Sutterby told the Post at the scene. “The vehicles left right after the shooting, leaving the victim injured in the parking lot here.”

Arriving officers confirmed that the scene was safe for Overland Park Fire and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to enter.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Sutterby says one of the suspect vehicles is a Toyota Highlander, and the other is a Chevrolet Cruze.

Both vehicles left westbound on College Boulevard. Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured most of the incident, and detectives are reviewing the footage.

Police say they’re working to determine how the two vehicles are connected.

Sutterby says there was only one shooter involved. The victim and shooter have both only been identified as males.

“We’re looking for multiple people who may have information, were a witness, or in the area around the time,” Sutterby said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.