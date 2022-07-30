Your Community: Library Lets Loose tickets now available

Have you ever wondered what happens in a Library after-hours? One night a year, it’s a party in the stacks! After two years of celebrating virtually, Senia and Will Shields invite you to a party at the newly renovated Central Resource Library (9875 W 87th St, Overland Park) for 2022 Library Lets Loose, on Saturday, September 17!

The event is Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature fundraiser, and the Shieldses are this year’s honorary hosts. Guests will enjoy music, dancing, food, and libations, all benefiting lifelong learning programs the Library offers throughout Johnson County.

“Once you become a lover of reading and a lover of books you understand the important role libraries play in our lives. Our libraries are constantly creating new opportunities for patrons,” Will stated.

Will Shields played 14 years for the Kansas City Chiefs and received numerous awards, including NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. The Shieldses have made many contributions throughout the Kansas City community for more than 25 years, including the formation of the Will to Succeed Foundation in 1993. Senia says, “Literacy has been an important part of our work and we love the library resources. They open up new opportunities and are paramount for operating successfully in our world.”

The Shieldses are excited to invite the community back for this special event! Get your early bird tickets today at LibraryLetsLoose.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom