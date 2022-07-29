Your daily planner: Friday, July 29

Pucker up, Johnson County, it’s National Lipstick Day. Kyle here, ready to get the weekend started!
Forecast: ⛅ High: 82, Low: 64. We get a break from the rain with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☁️ High: 80, Low: 66, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain with more showers potentially in the evening. Sunday, 🌩️ High: 84, Low: 70, a 50% chance for rain and some thunderstorms.
Diversions
- Merriam celebrates the second birthday of its community center with party tonight starting at 6 p.m. that includes a mermaid and pirate show, as well as games and prices. Entry costs $11 for non-resident adults and $9 for non-resident children. Here’s more info.
- Runners of all ages are able to participate in the 22nd annual Georgia’s Chicken Run at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park on Saturday morning. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. You can still register here.
- Rock and folk singer-songwriter Steve Earle plays at Knuckleheads Saloon in KCMO tonight at 8 p.m. Available tickets start at $67.
- Country music superstar George Strait comes to Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night at 4:45 p.m. A limited number of remaining tickets are available, starting at $100.
- Sporting KC hosts Austin FC at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $30.
- And then on Sunday, the KC Current host the Orlando Pride at Children’s Mercy Park at 6 p.m. A pair of tickets start at $17.
Public Agenda
- Early voting ahead of the August 2 primary continues this weekend with more than a dozen in-person polling places open Saturday. Check out the Post’s coverage for more details of where and when you can cast an early ballot.
Noteworthy
- Though not technically an earthquake, monitors picked up “seismic-like activity” in Johnson County on Wednesday morning, according to crowdsourced seismic data site Volcano Discovery. A “very weak shaking”, slight enough that it was not given an official seismic reading, was reportedly detected at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, four miles north of Overland Park and four miles east of Shawnee.
- A man serving a life sentence for the 2015 killing of a Shawnee gun store owner is now charged with attacking a prison guard. Nicquan Midgyett is charged with aggravated battery, among other charges, related to a November 2020 incident at Lansing Correctional Facility. [Fox 4]
- The 22nd Annual Kansas City Jewish Film Festival kicks off Sunday a the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park with a showing of the documentary “Golda,” about Golda Meir, Israel’s only female prime minister. [The J KC]
