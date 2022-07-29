Your daily planner: Friday, July 29

Pucker up, Johnson County, it’s National Lipstick Day. Kyle here, ready to get the weekend started!

Forecast: ⛅ High: 82, Low: 64. We get a break from the rain with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☁️ High: 80, Low: 66, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain with more showers potentially in the evening. Sunday, 🌩️ High: 84, Low: 70, a 50% chance for rain and some thunderstorms.

Diversions

Merriam celebrates the second birthday of its community center with party tonight starting at 6 p.m. that includes a mermaid and pirate show, as well as games and prices. Entry costs $11 for non-resident adults and $9 for non-resident children. Here’s more info.

Runners of all ages are able to participate in the 22nd annual Georgia's Chicken Run at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park on Saturday morning. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. You can still register here.

Rock and folk singer-songwriter Steve Earle plays at Knuckleheads Saloon in KCMO tonight at 8 p.m. Available tickets start at $67.

Country music superstar George Strait comes to Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night at 4:45 p.m. A limited number of remaining tickets are available, starting at $100.

Sporting KC hosts Austin FC at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $30.

And then on Sunday, the KC Current host the Orlando Pride at Children's Mercy Park at 6 p.m. A pair of tickets start at $17.

Public Agenda

Early voting ahead of the August 2 primary continues this weekend with more than a dozen in-person polling places open Saturday. Check out the Post’s coverage for more details of where and when you can cast an early ballot.

Noteworthy