SMSD News: Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year!

Welcome Back Shawnee Mission! We can’t wait to start the year ahead, and our teachers and staff are ready to greet all our students as they walk through our doors.

In Shawnee Mission, our goal is for every student to achieve their full potential. We know we can do this when we all work together as ONE Shawnee Mission.

Here is a link to a list of resources for families, with helpful information as students and families get ready for a successful start to the year.

Important Dates:

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Classes begin and early dismissal for students in grades 1-6

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Classes begin for grades 7 and 9

Friday, Aug. 12 – Classes begin for grades 8 and 10-12

Monday, Aug. 15 – First day for Pre-K and Kindergarten

Below are links to important information for families:

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer, and we look forward to seeing you at the beginning of the year, when we come together as ONE Shawnee Mission!