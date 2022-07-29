Fire destroys Overland Park apartment building, displaces 15 residents

Overland Park fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed an apartment building and displaced fifteen people.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were dispatched to the Broadmoor Court Apartments at 6630 West 83rd Street shortly before midnight.

In a news release, Overland Park spokesperson Shayn Hurst says firefighters arrived to report heavy smoke from the building.

“Firefighters began an offensive attack while additional crews rescued an adult, child and dog from a window,” Hurst said in the release. “During the firefight, the fire broke through the roof.”

All firefighters were evacuated from the building and began a defensive attack of the fire with aerial water streams and ground lines, working for more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

Hurst says crews will remain at the scene for much of Friday morning to extinguish hotspots.

All building residents are accounted for, and no residents reported injuries. One dog was killed in the fire.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

“Fifteen people from eight occupied units are displaced,” Hurst said. “The Red Cross is assisting eleven people with lodging.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building is believed to be a total loss.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.