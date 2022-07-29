JoCo DA drops murder charge against 19-year-old in Mission apartment shooting

The Johnson County District Attorney earlier this month abruptly dropped a first-degree murder charge against a 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection to a double shooting at a Mission apartment complex earlier this year.

Background: A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl injured in a shooting at the SilverWood Apartments on Foxridge Drive in Mission on the evening of Sunday, April 10.

Officers arrived on the scene to find both victims in the parking lot.

Witnesses at the time told investigators they saw a SUV speeding away from the scene.

Robert Jones, 19, was charged with first-degree murder on April 13, and on Friday, April 15, he was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

What do court records show? Prosecutors filed an order of dismissal for Jones’s case on July 12, nearly three months after Jones’s was arrested and initially charged.

Court records online offered no explanation as to why the DA’s office dismissed the murder charge.

The next day, July 13, an online court docket shows Jones’s attorney filed a motion for Jones’s record to be expunged. A hearing for that expungement is now set for August 18.

In a previous motion to reduce Jone’s bond of $500,000 filed in May, Jones’s attorney Thomas Bath argued that this was the first time Jones had ever been arrested and that Jones was “not a flight risk.”

The motion to reduce bond also said Jones had hoped to be released from custody at the Johnson County Detention Center in order to walk at his high school graduation on May 13.

Another motion seeking to rule Jones an indigent defendant claimed that Jones at the time of the shooting was working part-time as a package handler for FedEx and only made “a few hundred dollars a week.”

Jones’s bond was eventually reduced to $250,000 but he remained in custody in the county jail.

DA won’t comment further: The Post also reached out to the Johnson County District’s Attorney Office, which declined to comment for this story.

Melody Webb, the DA office’s public information officer, told the Post via email that the office is “unable to release details at this time and cannot comment on this investigation.”

What they’re saying: The Post also reached out to Bath, Jones’s lead defense attorneys, by email and phone but had yet to hear back by the time this article was published.

Bath did tell the Kansas City Star, regarding Jones: “It was our belief that Robert was innocent, and we’re glad that somebody finally reviewed the file and agreed with our conclusion.”

What’s next: The motion for an expungement hearing is scheduled for mid-morning on Aug. 18, according to Johnson County records.