3 JoCo cities seeking regional funding for ‘sustainable places’ projects — Here’s where

Four prospective Johnson County projects aimed at building greener, more pedestrian- and bike-friendly infrastructure are in the running to get funding from the Mid-America Regional Council — and residents have a chance to weigh in on which projects they’d like to see supported.

What’s going on? MARC’s “Planning Sustainable Places” program aims to help fund local transportation and infrastructure-related developments that support “vibrant, connected and green places,” according to MARC’s website.

MARC’s funding for the program comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Block Grants program.

The upshot: There are 23 projects on MARC’s list that are being considered for funding in 2023. The public has until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. to provide their input as to why certain projects should be funded.

Four of the 23 projects were submitted by Johnson County cities.

One in Mission, two in Overland Park and one in Westwood.

Comments can be submitted on each individual project online here through midnight Sunday.

The context: MARC puts out a call each year for local projects that may be eligible for PSP funds, and Johnson County cities have been awarded grants in the past.

Merriam got a grant in 2021 to study various transportation options, including bike- and pedestrian-friendly modes of travel, and the city also earned a separate PSP grant for the Merriam Connected Corridor plan, which is looking at transportation and street design across four cities from 51st Street to Southwest Boulevard.

Below is a look in more detail at each Johnson County project that’s in the running this year:

Rock Creek corridor improvements — Mission

The city of Mission is asking for $80,000 to improve the Rock Creek Trail and adjacent areas between Woodson Street and Roeland Drive.

Located in the heart of downtown Mission, the goal of this project is to beautify the trail and implement green infrastructure, according to the project description.

This might look like placing electric vehicle charging stations near commercial corridors and connecting parking lots to pedestrian and bike trails, according to the project description.

79th Street corridor study — Overland Park

Overland Park wants $100,000 to study “the relationship between land use and transportation” along 79th Street from Frontage Road to Lamar Avenue.

The goal is to develop recommendations about “internal mobility enhancements and multimodal opportunities” along 79th Street.

It should also create “a plan to connect key community assets” — like transit stops, elementary schools and parks along the corridor — as well as multimodal solutions, according to the project description.

College and Metcalf overlay district — Overland Park

The second Overland Park request is for $50,000 to implement a new zoning overlay, which would “provide a more flexible mixed-use zoning code” intended to help the city’s “attempt to spur reinvestment” in the area, according to the project description.

The focus area is College Boulevard from Metcalf to Nall Avenues, from Interstate 435 to as far south as 119th Street.

Overland Park sees this project as a way to address “the lack of density, livability and walkability” along College Boulevard.

This project would include a public engagement piece, a data collection and analysis piece, as well as a zoning overlay piece, according to the project scope.

Rainbow Boulevard, 7th Street and Highway 169 — Westwood

The cities of Westwood and Mission Woods have joined with the University of Kansas Health System in an ask for $118,500 to review existing studies and plans to work on “pedestrian safety, accessibility and mobility along the Rainbow Boulevard corridor,” according to the MARC project description.