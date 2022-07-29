5 to Try: Post readers pick the best appetizers in Johnson County 🥟

Why hello there! Welcome back to our ever-popular “5 to Try” series to close out your week.

For this week’s edition, we asked our readers to give us their top picks for the best appetizers in Johnson County — and now we’re just plain hungry and ready to hit up happy hour all weekend.

From delicacies like calamari at the Tavern in the Village to classic tastes like the deviled eggs at Louie’s Wine Dive, this curated list shows off the best apps that our readers choose to start off their local dining experience.

Here we go!

Louie’s Wine Dive’s deviled eggs

As our top pick for this week, the deviled eggs at Louie’s Wine Dive were definitely a fan favorite.

With a centralized location in Overland Park, Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen 119 draws a crowd looking for comfort food and a variety of wines. But their specialty menu is the real crowd pleaser, particularly with their starter selections.

“Deviled eggs a Louie’s Wine Dive,” said Post reader Rusty James. “They are incredible.”

Located at 6701 W. 119th St., Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen 119 is open 4-9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tavern in the Village’s calamari

Our readers’ next pick for tasty starters this week is the calamari at Tavern in the Village.

A fine dining American restaurant in Prairie Village, Tavern is well known for their classic yet upscale cuisine, especially their steaks and seafood. But maybe readers just want to drop by for the appetizers instead.

“The calamari at the Tavern in the Village!” said Post reader Merrie Morris, who’s a Prairie Village resident. “The best calamari in KC (and we’ve tried it many places including more expensive ones). Perfectly breaded and fried with banana peppers for a little bite and a small portion of cabbage slaw for something green. Plus the portion is extremely generous for the price.”

Located at 3901 Prairie Lane in the Shops of Prairie Village, Tavern in the Village is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nick and Jake’s potstickers

One of the Kansas City metro’s premier American restaurant chains, Nick and Jake’s is another local favorite for happy hour and starters.

With a few locations across the KC area, including in Overland Park and Shawnee, this chef-driven restaurant is a go-to for all things appetizers.

“I can’t go to Nick and Jake’s without getting their pot stickers,” said Post reader Mike McVey of Lenexa. “My favorite.”

Located at 6830 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, as well as 22220 Midland Drive in Shawnee, Nick and Jake’s is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday (kitchens close at 10 p.m.), 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday (kitchens close at 11 p.m.), and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. (kitchens close at 9 p.m.).

Burg & Barrel’s bacon-wrapped asparagus

More than just a food truck and caterer, and bigger than burgers and beer, Burg & Barrel is well known by local foodies for its variety of tasty appetizers.

With two locations — near downtown Overland Park and in Leawood — Burg & Barrel arises as the neighborhood hangout where you can find all the starters for your heart’s desire.

“First time here! Nice place!” one online reviewer says. “Asparagus appetizer was delicious as well as the onion rings! I ordered the BBQ chicken sandwich and my husband ordered a burger (forgot which one). They were both good! We will come back!”

The Overland Park location at 7042 W. 76th St. is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. The Leawood location at 5408 W. 151st St. is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bristol Seafood Grill’s biscuits

Bristol Seafood Grill also came in on our “5 to Try” list for the top seafood restaurant in Johnson County.

But did you know: their biscuits are also fantastic.

This upscale restaurant in Leawood delights our readers for its mixed seafood grill in a tomato broth. But hello! They serve their biscuits with honey butter.

Maybe not technically an appetizer, it’s still a great start to your meal here.

“Don’t know if these count but the biscuits at Bristols are amazing,” said Post reader Andrew Starr.

Located at 5400 W. 119th St. in Leawood, Bristol Seafood Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.