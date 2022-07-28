Your daily planner: Thursday, July 28

Cheers friends! Leah here welcoming you to the near-weekend in Johnson County.

Forecast:🌦 High: 84, Low: 66. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain.

Diversions

Imagine FURever Ranch, a Shawnee nonprofit for senior dogs , celebrates finishing their new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. today, 20720 W. 47th St. Come by and pet the old pooches!

Music artist COIN performs live at 8 p.m. tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets this morning at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider directing $15 million toward road infrastructure and a fire station to be located at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, where Panasonic wants to build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant.

Noteworthy