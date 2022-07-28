Your daily planner: Thursday, July 28

Cheers friends! Leah here welcoming you to the near-weekend in Johnson County.
Forecast:🌦 High: 84, Low: 66. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain.
Diversions
- Imagine FURever Ranch, a Shawnee nonprofit for senior dogs, celebrates finishing their new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. today, 20720 W. 47th St. Come by and pet the old pooches!
- Music artist COIN performs live at 8 p.m. tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets this morning at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider directing $15 million toward road infrastructure and a fire station to be located at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, where Panasonic wants to build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant.
Noteworthy
- The Gardner Edgerton school board is considering a proposed policy that would require staff and students to be referred to by their gender given at birth, threatening disciplinary action against anyone who would use an LGBTQ student’s preferred pronouns, as well as a proposed policy that would keep transgender students out of bathrooms designated exclusively to cisgender males or females. [The Kansas City Star]
- Site work on the $1 billion, 300-acre Bluhawk development at 159th and U.S. Highway 69 is complete, and developers are ready for construction to start in the fall. [Fox 4]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, and former Third District Congressman Kevin Yoder joined a bipartisan group of Congressional leaders Wednesday for the dedication of a statute honoring Amelia Earhart at the U.S. Capitol. Earhart, a Kansas native, became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. [Twitter]
