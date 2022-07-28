Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizza joint based in Missouri, set to expand into Overland Park

Pizza Tascio, a New York-style pizzeria based in North Kansas City, is headed to Johnson County.

Where at? The pizzeria is set to move in to a former Dunkin’ Donuts location at Overland Park’s La Paloma Plaza, 6705 W. 119th Street, and will be the new neighbor of Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen 119.

The backstory: The family-owned, New York-style pizzeria currently serves up slices at its North Kansas City and St. Joseph locations.

The owner Erik Borger, who grew up in New York, launched the first location in St. Joe just last year, and the North Kansas City franchise followed earlier this year, according to the Kansas City Star.

Pizza Tascio boasts of its use of organic flour, sauce made from organic tomatoes from southern California and 100% whole milk mozzarella, according to its website.

The menu includes 18-inch whole pizzas as well as slices, a salad and cheesy bread sticks.

Typical pizzas like cheese, pepperoni, and supreme are all on the menu, too.

A “white” pizza, with mozzarella, fresh ricotta and olive oil serves as the base for three other pizzas — the white tomato with sliced tomatoes, white broccoli and white tascio which comes with sausage and broccoli.

Key quote: “The owner [Borger], he grew up out in New York City, and he did a good job of recreating what those that are from New York have been missing since they’ve been here in the Midwest,” Michael Nielson, manager of the new Overland Park franchise, told the Post.

The details: Pizza Tascio is planning to open its Johnson County location in mid-September, Nielson said.